OMG Network Trading Down 18.4% Over Last Week (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One OMG Network coin can now be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00020119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $1.39 billion and $588.17 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.96 or 0.00334669 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000883 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000093 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

