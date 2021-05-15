Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.82

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.82 and traded as high as $23.29. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 17,487 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after purchasing an additional 63,642 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 512,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 197,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

