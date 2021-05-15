ODUWA Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $5,998.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,457.73 or 1.00148485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012017 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.16 or 0.00235929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004491 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

