Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ODT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Odonate Therapeutics from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Odonate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

