Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sells $253,580.00 in Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $253,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,514.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjay Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,730.20.

Shares of OCGN opened at $8.75 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCGN. Roth Capital raised their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

