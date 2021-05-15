Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OXY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

OXY stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $39,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

