Observer Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Observer has a market capitalization of $46.18 million and $480,380.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Observer has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.21 or 0.01105899 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00113273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

