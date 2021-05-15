Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,695,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,359,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 1.89% of The RealReal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of The RealReal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in The RealReal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The RealReal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $185,287.50. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 19,012 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $532,906.36. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $879,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $14.46 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

