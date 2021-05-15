Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $24.01 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,565 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $24,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,982,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,562,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,807,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,105,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,481,000 after acquiring an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $121.26 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day moving average is $105.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 155.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

