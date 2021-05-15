Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 973.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total value of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $456.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

