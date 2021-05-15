Oak Ridge Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2,058.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,677 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Amphenol by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 619,133 shares of company stock valued at $41,302,363. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

