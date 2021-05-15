Oak Ridge Investments LLC Buys 75,682 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 532.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,682 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Trex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,565,000 after buying an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $90.27. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,592 shares of company stock worth $4,247,023. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TREX shares. Truist upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.