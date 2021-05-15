Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires 1,053,326 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 736.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,326 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $50,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth $3,389,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $1,332,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 165.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth $862,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock worth $8,877,702 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.37.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

