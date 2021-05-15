NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $2.75

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.97.

Shares of NUVSF opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

