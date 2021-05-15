Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.96 on Tuesday. Novartis has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 309.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Novartis by 222.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

