Northland Securities Boosts Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Price Target to $38.00

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $38.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $315.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,813 shares in the company, valued at $794,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.4% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 11,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 161.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 21.8% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 98,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

