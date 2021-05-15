Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NPI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a C$56.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.02.

Northland Power stock opened at C$38.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.86. The stock has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$29.51 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.7699999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.65%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

