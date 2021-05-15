Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Lowered to C$48.25 at Scotiabank

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Shares of NPIFF stock opened at $31.70 on Thursday. Northland Power has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $41.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

