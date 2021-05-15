Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to post earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.64. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $120.17. The company had a trading volume of 822,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,394. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average of $98.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,694 shares of company stock worth $14,583,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.