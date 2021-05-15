Noku (NOKU) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.03 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Noku has a market cap of $12.03 million and approximately $11,567.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Noku coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00090140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00019952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.95 or 0.01148966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00066053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00114519 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

NOKU is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Noku Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

