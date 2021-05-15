Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NKRKY. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research cut Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

