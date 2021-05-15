NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Sells 8,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 5.1% of NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.55. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

