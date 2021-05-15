Nicholas Rozdilsky Sells 3,087 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $607,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Rozdilsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 6,176 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $150,879.68.

On Monday, May 10th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $96,759.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

