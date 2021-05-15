NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.64 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.

NICE stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.71. 165,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.01. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.86.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

