NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.64 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.190-6.390 EPS.
NICE stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.71. 165,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.01. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
