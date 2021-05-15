NFTLootBox Hits Market Cap of $1.76 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for $77.91 or 0.00157550 BTC on major exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $606,407.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00097567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00555971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00236672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004746 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01230242 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $593.48 or 0.01200167 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.