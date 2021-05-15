NextEnergy Solar (NESF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.76 on June 30th

NextEnergy Solar (LON:NESF) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NESF stock opened at GBX 101.20 ($1.32) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £594.03 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 103.09. NextEnergy Solar has a one year low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.91, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar in a research report on Friday.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

