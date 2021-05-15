Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.43.

NYSE NEXA opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

