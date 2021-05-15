Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.34, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

