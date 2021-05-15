New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NEWR. Oppenheimer lowered New Relic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $736,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,894 shares of company stock worth $5,955,205 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 61,301 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

