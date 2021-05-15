NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Receives $12.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.06.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NPTN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.11. 423,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.24.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 17,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $223,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,640.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,239. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.