Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%.

NEON stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 74,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,755. Neonode has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.