NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of NeoGenomics worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEO. Truist began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.05.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,269.91 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

