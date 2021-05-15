Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOPMF. Raymond James raised their target price on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.