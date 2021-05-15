Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Nelnet worth $158,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $24,232,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 68.18 and a quick ratio of 68.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.53. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.25 and a 1-year high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

