Needham & Company LLC Trims eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Target Price to $12.00

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank cut eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.46.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $101,270 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eGain in the first quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

