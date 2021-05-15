Needham & Company LLC Lowers Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Price Target to $50.00

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.21.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -213.93, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,955. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $70,339.75. Insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $842,109 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 56,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 111.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.