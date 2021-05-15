Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus, Inc. is an iconic industry leader with a rich history and reputation for building the best cardio and strength equipment for home use. Known for its family of brands that included Bowflex, Nautilus, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal, the company develops, manufacturers and markets branded products that include home gyms, free weight equipment, treadmills, indoor cycling equipment, ellipticals, and fitness accessories. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NLS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital cut Nautilus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $532.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Nautilus by 43.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

