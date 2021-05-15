Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) were up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 8,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 427,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Natura &Co by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.