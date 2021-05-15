Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) were up 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.08. Approximately 8,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 427,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
