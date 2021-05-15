Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 59,552 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,552 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $121,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,524,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,985 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 6.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 118,138 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

