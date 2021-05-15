Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 469 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 715,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,894,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,799,704. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.