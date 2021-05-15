National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $46.91, but opened at $49.14. National Vision shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 1,060 shares.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in National Vision by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in National Vision by 1,567.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,248.81, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Vision Company Profile (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

