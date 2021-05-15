National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. National Vision updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.070-1.120 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. National Vision has a 12-month low of $22.81 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,248.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

