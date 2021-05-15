National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.070-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.National Vision also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.07-1.12 EPS.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 831,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,521. National Vision has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

