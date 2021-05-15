National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target Raised to $55.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock worth $4,049,339 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.