National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Benchmark raised National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.45.

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $361.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.91.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,180,718 shares of company stock worth $12,201,793. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 28,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.