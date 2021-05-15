National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $45.97 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.39.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $245.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIZZ. UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

