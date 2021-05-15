National Bank Financial Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBA. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

