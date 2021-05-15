National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.88.

TSE:AFN opened at C$41.12 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$25.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$772.11 million and a PE ratio of -4,568.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

