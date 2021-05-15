National Bank Financial Increases TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMXXF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TMX Group from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TMX Group from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average is $101.03. TMX Group has a 52-week low of $79.40 and a 52-week high of $111.68.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

