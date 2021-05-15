National Bank Financial Comments on Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a report on Friday, March 19th.
