National Bank Financial Comments on Stingray Digitl’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

